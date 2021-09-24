Bhowanipore bypoll case: HC allows EC to file affidavit

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday allowed the Election Commission (EC) to file an affidavit regarding the contents of the notification issued by it for the Bhowanipore bypoll.

The court was hearing public interest litigation that urged it to step into the poll process in the constituency, as the EC allegedly mentioned that a constitutional crisis would arise if the by-election to Bhowanipore was not held, which the petitioner claimed the poll body cannot say.

The advocate representing the EC sought a short adjournment to file an affidavit regarding the contents of two paragraphs of the notification issued for the election, in view of the arguments raised by Bikash Bhattacharya, the senior counsel for the petitioner.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj adjourned the hearing in the PIL till Friday.

The Bengal government had during an earlier hearing on September 13, submitted that the chief secretary of the state had only written to Election Commission, requesting that the bypoll be held and the commission had accepted the request.