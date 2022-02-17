Bhowanipore businessman murder: Driver of taxi used by accused to flee detained

KOLKATA: The police have found the driver of the taxi, which the killer of Bhowanipore businessman, Shanti Lal Baid, boraded to flee from the spot.



While probing the case, cops were informed by Baid's family members that after they handed over the ransom amount to the accused in front of the Victoria Memorial South gate, he boarded a yellow taxi and left the spot.

While the surveillance camera footage of the area spotted a yellow taxi.

From the registration number of the taxi, cops traced the driver and detained him.

During interrogation, the taxi driver told the cops that the man hired the taxi on Monday went to Howrah railway station.

Sources informed that police have already come to know that the man, who had murdered Baid, is originally from Haryana.

Baid was in his contact for the past few months.

Cops are yet to find out why the businessman was in touch with the youth over phone for the past few months.

A few police teams have already been sent to a few states, including Haryana to search for the accused.

Cops also came to know when the youth demanded ransom from Baid's family, he had already killed the businessman.

However, cops have found some traces of some liquid object from the bed of the guest house which had been sent for examination.

It may be mentioned that Baid was found murdered on Monday inside a room of a guest house on Sambhunath Pandit Road.

While checking the surveillance camera footage, cops had found that Baid went with the youth willingly. The investigation is underway.