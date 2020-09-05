Bhatpara Naihati Cooperative Bank scam case: Cops raid petrol pump

Kolkata: The police on Saturday conducted a raid at a petrol refilling station at Naihati in North 24-Parganas in connection with the Bhatpara Naihati Cooperative Bank scam case.

The raid was conducted after the name of the petrol pump surfaced while probing into the scam.

The police seized some documents. A senior police officer said that they will thoroughly go through the documents and would question the concerned person if they find any irregularities in the same.

On August 19 the police had conducted searches at the house of BJP MP Arjun Singh and his nephew Sanjit Singh alias Pappu in this connection. Earlier police were allegedly even obstructed by Arjun's son Pawan Singh who is the MLA Bhatpara and his security persons from the CISF from conducting searches.

Sources said that the petrol pump owner is well known to the BJP MP.