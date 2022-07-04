Bhatpara, Jagaddal murder cases: Five accused arrested

kolkata: Within few hours of two murders in Bhatpara and Jagaddal, Barrackpore City Police nabbed five accused persons, including the prime suspect in one case.

On Saturday morning around 10:30 am, a man identified as Md. Salauddin of Bakar Mahallah in Bhatpara was shot dead in front of a roadside tea stall close to his residence. In a similar incident, a youth identified as Rohit Das, aged about 18 years, was shot dead late on Saturday night near his house.

Around 10:30 am on Saturday Salauddin was sitting at a roadside tea stall near his house when a man called him by his name. Seeing the man and two others accompanying him, Salauddin started talking to them close to the tea shop. Suddenly, the man brought out a firearm and shot Salauddin on his head. Later, the accused persons reportedly fired at least six more rounds in the air and fled riding a motorcycle. Local people rushed Salauddin to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Cops of Bhatapara police station went to the spot and started a probe. After interrogating several people, at night two persons were nabbed but the prime accused who had called Salauddin by his name is still absconding.

Around 2:30 am on Saturday night, Das an employee of Titagarh Jute Mill was shot dead near his home in Shantinibas Pally of Jagaddal by one of his friends. Das had left home saying that he would go for work. But after a few moments, his parents heard their son screaming just outside their house. When they came out saw the youth was bleeding profusely from his abdomen. While Das was being taken to hospital, he told his father that a youth identified as Karan Yadav had shot him. Das was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury later. Police on Sunday arrested Yadav who is the prime accused along with two others. Commissioner of Police (CP), Barrackpore, Manoj Kumar Verma said, "Karan was earlier arrested during February in connection with a case. We are probing the case to find out why he shot Das."