Bhatpara boiler blast: 1 dead, 2 held

Kolkata: A worker who was injured in the boiler explosion inside a leather factory at Malancha area in Bhangar, South 24-Parganas, died in the wee hours on Sunday. The deceased, Alauddin Sheikh, had sustained 80 per cent burn injuries and was undergoing treatment at National Medical College Hospital along with two others who are undergoing treatment for critical burn injuries.

Meanwhile, the police on Saturday night arrested two persons for running the leather factory illegally.

Police sources said Alauddin was a resident of Kultali in South 24-Parganas. His body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem on Sunday. The intensity was so great that a portion of the boiler machine broke the boundary brick wall of the factory, a portion of which was also blown-off.