Bhatpara: BJP men resort to violence on Netaji's birthday

KOLKATA: A clash broke out between BJP and Trinamool Congress workers at Bhatpara in North 24-Parganas on Sunday over paying of floral tributes to the Netaji Subhas Chanda Bose's statue.



It has been alleged that the CISF jawans, who were protecting BJP MP Arjun Singh and his son Pawan Singh, had fired at least six rounds in the air during the scuffle.

According to sources, on Sunday morning Arjun and Pawan went to pay floral tribute on

Netaji's statue. Almost at the same time, Trinamool Congress leaders arrived at the spot to pay their floral tribute.

Over the issue of who will pay the tribute first, an altercation broke out between the Trinamool Congress and BJP workers. Within moments both the political party workers got involved in a clash. Meanwhile CISF personnel suddenly started firing in the air to disperse the mob. They took Arjun and Pawan to a safe distance. Later, police arrived at the spot and brought the situation under control. Trinamool Congress leaders alleged that BJP was deliberately trying to create disturbance in the area.