Bhatpara: BJP candidate of ward 2 urges people to vote for Trinamool

Kolkata: In another embarrassment for BJP, Rabindra Singh, candidate of the party at ward number 2 under Bhatpara municipality distributed leaflets urging people to cast their votes in favour of Trinamool Congress candidate—of the same ward—Gopal Rout in the forthcoming civic elections due on February 27.



It was an unprecedented incident as the BJP candidate campaigned for his rival in Bhatpara which had once been a stronghold of BJP MP Arjun Singh. Trinamool Congress candidate, Rout is an outgoing councilor of the

same ward.

"Routh has already initiated all the development projects which I desired to do. As a result I have decided not to contest and campaign for him. I cannot withdraw my candidature as the date of withdrawal of nomination has already elapsed. I will not contest and want to stand beside Routh to carry out the development process. I support Routh so that she can carry out projects for development," the BJP candidate said.

It may be mentioned here that Arjun Singh's brother-in-law Sunil Singh, nephews Aditya and Sourav—voicing grievances over BJP's style of functioning—joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) last Sunday. Senior TMC leader Jyotipriya Mallick welcoming the trio handed over the party flag to former MLA Sunil Singh, his son Aditya and Garulia Municipality's ex-chairperson Saurabh Singh.