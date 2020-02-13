Bhatpara bank loan scam: Cops put slew of documents under scrutiny

Kolkata: Following the case initiated in connection with the cheating and misappropriation of funds at Bhatpara Naihati Cooperative Bank, police have got hold of some documents which are being scrutinised.



Meanwhile, Bhatpara Municipality has also appealed before the concerned authority to conduct a special audit soon, to find out what has exactly happened till date.

Chairman of Bhatpara Municipality Arun Banerjee said on Thursday: "We have applied for a special audit as we do not rely on the audit conducted previously. Our aim is to find out the truth. Police have requested us to provide some documents, which will be handed over soon. We will definitely cooperate as we also want to know the truth."

According to sources, on Tuesday after providing a requisition, police went through some documents related to the alleged scam and apparently observed some ambiguities.

The checking of documents went on till late night on Tuesday, following which several files were seized and a seizure list was prepared accordingly.

"The documents are being scrutinised. As the investigation is at its early stage, nothing more can be said now," said a senior official of Barrackpore police.

Sources claimed that while disbursing the loan, the bank authority became the guarantor. It has also been alleged that money had been withdrawn showing some works which have not been done even two years later.

Some of the works were even shown more than once to withdraw the loan amount. Though the case has been initiated on the basis of a complaint lodged at Bhatpara police station, the Detective Department has also been asked to investigate it.

On Monday, a Trinamool Congress leader of Bhatpara identified as Somnath Shyam lodged a complaint at Bhatpara police station, alleging irregularity while providing loans a few years ago.

It has been alleged that during the 2017-18 financial year, loans were disbursed to multiple contractors who were given work order from the Bhatpara Municipality, amounting to approximately Rs 60 lakh each.

The total work for which the orders were given amounts to around Rs 20 crore. According to Shyam, when Singh was the chairman of Bhatpara Municipality, a tripartite agreement was done and work orders were given.

However, though the work was not executed, the money was paid by the bank without any background check or scrutiny. It has been alleged that the irregularity was planned and Singh is the mastermind of the whole thing.