'Bhanujayanti' commemorated in Darjeeling following norms

Darjeeling: Minister of State (Independent charge) Government of West Bengal for Backward classes welfare department and Tribal department Bulu Chik Baraik was in Darjeeling on Tuesday to attend the 207th birth anniversary of Nepali poet Acharya Bhanubhakta.



The birth anniversary of the poet was commemorated throughout the Darjeeling Hills, Terai and Dooars, following Covid norms. The Information and Culture department of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration had organised a programme at the Darjeeling Mall in collaboration with the I&CA department of the Government of West Bengal.

"I am here in Darjeeling on the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Chief Minister has a soft corner for Darjeeling and has been working relentlessly for the betterment of the Hills. When I was nominated as the Minister of the Backward Welfare Department, I saw that she has created 15 development boards in the Hills for the all round development of different communities residing in the Hills. However, in Terai we do not have so many boards," stated Minister Bulu Chik Baraik.

He further stated that owing to Covid-19 pandemic, celebration of the birth anniversary of the poet was on a low key. "Earlier in Terai and Dooars the Adivasis and Gorkhas had to get together and pool in resources to commemorate birth anniversaries of Bhanubhakta Acharya or Birsa Munda. Now the State Government organizes such functions," added the Minister.

Gautam Deb, Administrator, Siliguri Municipal Corporation was present along with the Minister. Former GTA Chairman Anit Thapa also attended the commemorations. He also held a meeting with Gautam Deb on the sidelines of the commemoration.

Thapa who is the General Secretary of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Binoy) thanked the Chief Minister and Minister Baraik for organising the programme and inviting him.

The GJM (Binoy) camp was quick to announce that the presence of Anit Thapa at the State Government programme along with the Minister Baraik is a clear pointer of the State Government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's strong ties with the GJM (Binoy faction.)

"Anit Thapa was invited to the commemorations while other leaders (read Bimal Gurung and Roshan Giri) were not. This shows the State Government's leanings and priority towards the GJM (Binoy.) We are an ally of the Trinamool Congress and our leaders are in direct communication with the TMC leaders including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, " claimed GJM (Binoy) leader Alok Kanta Mani Thulung.