Bhanu Jayanti to be observed as 'Bhasha Diwas'

Darjeeling: Bhanu Jayanti henceforth will be observed as 'Bhasha Diwas' declared Anit Thapa, Chairman, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA.)



The 206th birth anniversary of Nepali poet Acharya Bhanubhakta was commemorated on Monday. This year 'Bhanu Jayanti' was observed on a low keynote owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the gathering at the Darjeeling Chowrasta, Thapa stated: "We will henceforth observe Bhanujayanti as Bhasha Diwas. There will be grand festivities for at least two days. We will hold literary meet and festivals with the objective of enriching and propagating the Nepali language. We have to love our language and be proud of our language. This will be a befitting tribute to the Adi Kavi."

Acharya Bhanubhakta was born in 1841 in Western Nepal. His important works include the translation of the Ramayana into Nepali, Badhusiksha, Prashna Uttar, Bhaktamala. However, the translation of Ramayan has given him an immortal status in Nepali literature whereby Ramayana became popular among the non-Sanskrit knowing masses. He had passed away in 1868.

"The adi kavi chose to write in the local language thereby popularising and enriching Nepali language and literature. In those days many did not have formal education nor studied Sanskrit. Acharya

Bhanubhakta chose to translate the epic Ramayana in Nepali thereby many got access to this great work" stated S Ponnambalam, District Magistrate, Darjeeling.

People from all walks of life including students paid floral tributes at the statue of Bhanubhakta Acharya located at the Chowrasta in Darjeeling. "The concerned authorities should work towards making the Nepali Academy functional at the earliest; Starting a FM Radio station broadcasting in Nepali and making the government

press in Darjeeling functional so that the Nepali literary magazines can be published like before," stated Dr. Chandra Kumar Rai, President, Nepali Sahitya Sammelan.

Bhanu Jayanti was observed in different places in the Hills and plains of Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Dooars.