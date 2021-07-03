Bhangar double murder case: Main accused arrested

Kolkata: The prime accused in the Bhangar double murder case has been arrested on Friday night. Nephtauddin Khan, who fled the spot in the disguise of a woman, leaving behind his mobile, after killing his brother-in-law Laltu Mollah and one Rabiul Islam in Bhangar on June 26, was nabbed by police from Tala area. Khan killed Mollah when he demanded money after winning a bet.



According to sources, Mollah had gambled with Khan for Rs 10,000. He won Rs 90,000. Laltu had been demanding the money for some time. Khan called Laltu at home on last Saturday night. Then he started beating Laltu in his backyard until he collapsed. Islam, who saw the crime, was hacked to death by him. According to the cops, Khan fled the area in a women's clothing after the murder. He didn't take his mobile with him. Police continued searches and found him begging on the road.

Earlier, Khan's wife was also arrested. On Saturday, he was produced before the court and is now under police custody.