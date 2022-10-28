'Bhaiphonta' spirit in political circle; Sovan & Mukul at Mamata's house

KOLKATA: After two years of muted celebrations due to Covid restrictions, as people of Bengal observed 'Bhaiphonta' once again with gusto, the festive spirit gripped the political circle in the state as well.



Amid all the festive mirth, what grabbed attention were the visits of leaders like Mukul Roy and former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee to the residence of Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday.

According to reports, they paid a visit to Banerjee's residence in connection to the 'Bhaiphonta' celebration.

Their presence at Banerjee's house triggered speculations in the political circle as to whether both Roy and Chatterjee would get important posts in the party before the upcoming Panchayats election. However, neither Roy nor Chatterjee said anything on the discussion that took place between them and the party's chairperson. Both looked visibly happy and received gifts from Banerjee.

For two years, 'Bhaiphonta' could not be held at Banerjee's residence due to the pandemic. Roy came to attend the function of 'Bhaiphonta' at Banerjee's residence after 2016.

In 2017, he left Trinamool Congress and joined the BJP. In 2021 Assembly election, he was elected from Krishnanagar seat on BJP ticket. In October 2021, he returned to the party and later became the chairman of Public Accounts Committee.

In the past few months, Roy could not work properly due to ailment. But now he is fit and likely to get an important post in Trinamool Congress.

He had been to the Kalighat residence of Banerjee after 'Bijoya' and exchanged best wishes. Banerjee's residence was Roy's second home during the formative years of TMC. Once, Roy took active role in selecting the candidates after the party was set up in 1998.

Sovan Chatterjee said Banerjee—whom he calls 'didi'— has always considered him to be a member of the family. She lovingly calls him 'Kanan.' 'Bhaiphonta' at Banerjee's residence is a family affair. Banerjee prays for the prosperity and peace of her four brothers—Ajit, Amit, Kartik and Swapan—and some party leaders, who are given special invitations to attend the function.

Meanwhile, leaders from different political parties took time off from their busy schedules and celebrated 'Bhaiphonta.' Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also took 'phonta' from her sister. Banerjee had returned to Kolkata on the day of Kali Puja after eye surgery at America.

Mayor Firhad Hakim took 'phonta' from his three sisters Paromita Kundu, Parna Das and Chaitali Das at Chetla. State Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay took 'phonta' from her sisters while state Power minister Aroop Biswas took 'phonta' from the inmates of Nabanir old age home and Tollywood celebrities.

State Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee gave 'phonta' to all the Councillors of North Dum Dum Municipality and also TMC MP Sougata Roy. State Fire and Emergency services minister took 'phonta' from her two sisters at his own residence in Lake Town.

TMC MP Mala Roy also performed rituals at her brother's residence at Bansdroni in South Kolkata, while party MLA from Rashbehari, Debasish Kumar, visited the residence of his sisters near Deshapriya Park for 'Bhaiphonta.' BJP leaders Rahul Sinha, Dilip Ghosh and Locket Chatterjee also took part in the festival. CPI(M) leader Biman Bose also took 'phonta' at Sramajibi Canteen in Jadavpur.

Cooch Behar municipality chairman Rabindranath Ghosh visited the residence of

Ananta Maharaj and handed over a 'Panjabi', shawl and sweets sent by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.