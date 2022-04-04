Bhadu Sheikh's murder: Bombs buried next to home of accused in Bogtui recovered

kolkata: Tension prevailed at Bogtui village on Saturday after a bucket full of crude bombs were recovered by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).

On Saturday acting on a tip off, police conducted a search near the house of Palas Sheikh in Bogtui village, who is the prime accused in Barosal Pachayat upopradhan's murder case.

During the search, police found a bucket full of crude bombs, which were kept concealed adjacent to Palas's house.

Though the bombs were detected on Saturday night, cops did not try to move it at night as it could have been dangerous.

On Sunday morning, again BDDS personnel along with other police personnel went to the spot and recovered the crude bombs. The explosives were taken to a field, where they were diffused.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on Sunday examined the two totos and a motorcycle which were claimed to have been used on March 21 night to bring petrol and bombs.

According to the official, forensic tests might be conducted on the seized vehicles.

Apart from this, CBI recorded the statements of Mihilal Sheikh and Sheikhlal Sheikh whose houses were allegedly set on fire on March 21 night. At least 10 FIRs have been filed and over 20 arrested in Bhadu Sheikh's murder case so far.

Violence had broken out in Bogtui near Rampurhat town last month following the murder, with miscreants attacking houses and setting them on fire, leaving eight people dead, including children. One woman succumbed to her burn injuries days after.