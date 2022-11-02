Bhadu Sheikh murder: Key accused arrested

KOLKATA: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the prime accused of Upopradhan of Barosal panchayat, Bhadu Sheikh, murder case in Birbhum on Tuesday night from Bogtui village.

The accused, identified as Palash Khan alias Faizul Khan, was traced by the central agency by tracking his mobile phone tower location.

Bhadu was murdered on March 3. After a few hours of the murder, several houses of Bogtui village were allegedly set on fire by the followers of Bhadu, which led to the death of 10 people.

Though the state police initiated a case and started probe, the investigation of the case was taken over by the CBI on the orders of the Calcutta High Court. During the probe several people were arrested in both the cases. CBI had filed chargesheet on June 20 against four persons, including Palash in the Bhadu murder case. Palash was absconding.