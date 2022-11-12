Bhadreswar: BJP councillor, an Independent join Trinamool Congress

Kolkata: In a blow to the BJP in Hooghly, its only councillor of ward 6 under Bhadreswar municipality joined Trinamool Congress along with another Independent candidate.



Out of 22 seats in Bhadreswar municipality, Trinamool Congress bagged 20 seats during the last election. BJP candidate Sabita

Behra won from ward 6 while ward 7 had been bagged by an Independent candidate.

Both of them joined the ruling party during a rally organised near Bhadreswar Gate Bazar. MLA from Chandannagar Indranil Sen handed over Trinamool Congress' party flag to the new joinees.

While attending the programme, Sen said Trinamool Congress failed to win two wards but civic services are extended to all wards on equal footing.

People irrespective of their political allegiance have realised that development has taken place under the inspiration of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Trinamool Congress will win over 70,000 votes in any election from this Assembly seat, asserted Sen.