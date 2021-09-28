Bhabanipur: Dilip Ghosh's security guard brandishes pistol at locals in vax camp

KOLKATA: Ahead of Bhabanipur bypoll on September 30, chaos prevailed on Monday as BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh went inside a vaccination camp at Jadubabur Bazar in the constituency to campaign for the saffron party's candidate and faced the ire of locals, who criticised the leader for allegedly triggering a hostile situation there, violating Covid protocols.



Locals alleged that the tension flared up after BJP supporters accompanying Ghosh shouted 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans. Countering BJP's sloganeering, TMC supporters shouted 'Jai Bangla'. The residents said by shouting the slogan, BJP supporters tried to create trouble and incite people there.

Ghosh, however, alleged that he was manhandled. After an altercation broke out between the locals and Ghosh, the leader's security personnel escorting him were reportedly caught on camera while they were drawing pistols at the locals. An irate Ghosh shouted back at the crowd. Following the incident, the ECI sought a report regarding the same. TMC leader Firhad Hakim, accused BJP of provoking the people to create disturbances in the peaceful neighbourhood.

"BJP is resorting to provocation sensing defeat. Common people are protesting against them for spreading hatred, falsehood and personal attacks," Hakim said.

In a tweet, TMC alleged that Ghosh's bodyguard had brandished firearms to scare away the people. "@BJP4Bengal HITS A NEW LOW! How DARE a gun be aimed at (the) public in broad daylight? Do people not have the right to protest against leaders they do not support? Such blatant violation of human rights is shameful! This compromises the safety and security of people in Bhabanipur!" the party tweeted.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Barrackpore in North 24-Parganas Arjun Singh, who is in charge of the BJP campaign in the area, faced 'go back' slogans in the poll-bound constituency. He was also called 'bohiragato' by the locals as he went around the area soliciting votes.