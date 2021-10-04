Bhabanipur: CPI(M) candidate's poll deposit gets forfeited

KOLKATA: The thumping majority of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the by-election in all three Assembly constituencies has proved that people of Bengal have rejected both BJP and the Left for their anti-people stance.



CPI(M) candidate Srijib Biswas bagged only 4,226 votes. His deposit was forfeited.

In 2021 Assembly election, the Congress candidate of Sanjukta Morcha Mohammad Sadab Khan had received 5211 votes.

The CPIM's slogan 'unineshe Ram, ekushe bam (BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha poll and the Left in 2021) did not go down well with the people, who had caught the clandestine understanding between the CPI(M) and BJP. In 2021 Assembly election, as many as 40 CPI(M) candidates had lost their deposits. Instead of trying to improve the organisation, CPI(M) leaders like Sujan Chakraborty and Mohammad Selim tried to find faults with the Mamata Banerjee government.

Jane Alam Mian, a powerful RSP leader of Jangipur, got only 9067 votes and lost his deposit. He was an MLA from 2001- 2011. The RSP has lost its base in Jangipur. Once again, the poor organisational strength of BJP was revealed on Sunday after the announcement of the results. Even Priyanka Tibrewal, BJP candidate in Bhabanipur admitted that she could have done better, had she received support from the party's organisation.

However, unable to digest defeat Sujan Chakraborty said as the Chief Minister was the candidate in Bhabanipur people had voted for her. However, he did not say a single line about CPI(M)'s poor organisation and why the party's base had eroded so fast in the area.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar congratulated Mamata Banerjee but said there was rigging in Bhabanipur. Political experts said unless CPI(M) and BJP leaders do proper analysis and try to iron out the errors, the parties will face bad days during the civic election.