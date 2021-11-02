BGPM forms panel to chalk out plan for a 'Permanent Political Solution'

DARJEELING: After being instructed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Anit Thapa's Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) on Monday constituted a seven-member committee to take forward a political exercise to chalk out a Permanent Political Solution (PPS) for Gorkhas.



Incidentally on October 27, while chairing an administrative meeting Banerjee had instructed BGPM and Gorkha Janmukti Morcha to form a steering committee and propose a permanent political solution within the framework of the state.

In an emergent central committee meeting on Monday, the BGPM constituted a seven-member committee comprising former MLA Amar Singh Rai, general secretary Amar Lama, Jyoti Rai, DK Pradhan, Tshering Dahal, Kalimpong MLA Ruden Sada Lepcha and Tilak Roka.

"After Diwali, we will initiate in-house discussion across the cross section. We will take the views of intellectuals, civil society and old residents," stated Amar Lama, general secretary.

He stated that there is a need to sit with the Chief Minister and clarify different issues pertaining to the permanent political solution. "The Chief Minister's remark was fleeting. Many things need to be clarified. Who will coordinate between the two political outfits? We need to sit with the Chief Minister and work these things out," added Lama.

He stated that for the betterment of the Hills, Terai and Dooars all political parties should come together and work out a permanent political solution. "If required, we might float such a proposal," stated Lama.

The BGPM also discussed forthcoming GTA elections and the party's roadmap to fight the elections. "It was a preliminary discussion. After Diwali, we will hold threadbare discussions to chalk out a roadmap," added the general secretary.

Incidentally, the Chief Minister during the Kurseong meeting had also stated that GTA elections would be held after the publication of revised electoral rolls.