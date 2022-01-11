BGCL proposes KMC to lay infra for piped gas supply along 24.6 km stretch

KOLKATA: Bengal Gas Company Ltd (BGCL) proposed Kolkata Municipal Corporation to lay infrastructure for piped gas supply along 24.6 km stretch in Kolkata and its adjoining area. A meeting on how to start ground work for the same was held with concerned officials of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Monday.



The areas that has been earmarked in the initial stage, include areas like Mukundapur in EM Bypass upto Taratala- Paharpur area in Kolkata via Jadavpur, Tollygunge area. "There are several underground utilities along the stretch that also includes electric wires by CESC. Our engineers along with CESC and BGCL will jointly conduct an inspection of the area to assess how to go about developing the piped gas line without causing any damage to such utility lines," a senior official of KMC said.

BGCL, which is a joint venture of GAIL (India) Limited and Greater Calcutta Gas Supply Corporation Limited (GCGSCL), a company of the state government is developing City Gas Distribution (CGD) network in Kolkata and parts of adjoining districts of North 24-Parganas, South 24-Paraganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Nadia to cater to gas supply to customers in the domestic, transport, and commercial sectors. Kolkata CGD project is a part of prestigious URJA Ganga Pipeline Project.

The transport sector uses natural gas as Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and the domestic, industrial & commercial sectors use it as Piped Natural Gas (PNG).

Natural gas runs from the main into a home or business in what's called a service line. Typically, the natural gas utility is responsible for maintaining and operating gas pipeline and facilities up to the residential gas meter.

GAIL is building a pipeline connecting Panagarh to Kolkata and Haldia to provide uninterrupted supply of natural gas in a cost effective manner. While the infrastructure is in the making, CNG is being brought by casket mounted on trucks.