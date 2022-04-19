BGBS: Investment proposal worth over Rs 1K cr likely in textile sector

kolkata: Proposal for investment of around Rs 1,000 crore is expected to take place in the textile industry in Bengal during the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) which will be held on April 20-21.



An incentive scheme introduced by the Mamata Banerjee government paves the way to a huge investment in this sector. State government has taken up a scheme to set up at least 2,500 advanced power looms across the state in the next two years. Around Rs 1,000 crore will be invested in this project which will also create a huge employment in the state.

State government has already received around 839 applications for setting up looms. Around 300 advanced power looms will be coming up at Hooghly, West Burdwan and Bankura.

The Mamata Banerjee government has taken the move to set up two more integrated textile parks for making Bengal self-sufficient in producing fabric.

The parks would come up at Kalyani and Raiganj. This comes after the state government's success in ensuring a smooth progress in setting up of the integrated textile parks at Ashoknagar and Banipur of Habra in North 24-Parganas.

With the setting up of two more integrated textile parks at Kalyani and Raiganj, the state is going to get four such parks that are meant exclusively for production and processing units of fabrics.

Units of power looms, spinning mills, wet processing (dying) and garmenting industries would come up at the integrated textile parks that are being developed by the West Bengal Small Industries Development Corporation Limited's (WBSIDCL). It would develop the common basic infrastructure including road, water and power supply arrangements of the two parks and it would immensely benefit the entrepreneurs.

Plots would be allotted to investors on a long-term basis for setting up of power-loom and other textile related units.