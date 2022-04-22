BGBS: GAIL announces investment to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore in biz meet

Kolkata: The Bengal Gas Company Ltd, a joint venture of GAIL (74 percent) and Greater Calcutta Gas Supply Corporation Limited will invest to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore in the next five years for developing City Gas Distribution (CGD) network in Kolkata Municipal Corporation and parts of adjoining districts in Bengal.



The purpose is to provide eco-friendly and affordable greener fuel to CNG stations, PNG connections to domestic households, commercial and industrial units.

It is already operating five CNG stations and plans to set up 130 CNG stations over the next five years.

"The pipeline network of GAIL will facilitate in providing supply of natural gas in the form of PNG to 38 lakh domestic households and CNG to more than 600 CNG stations and a large number of industrial and commercial establishments in major industrial cities and towns of 22 districts in the state within a few years," M V Iyer, director (Business Development), GAIL (India) Limited said at a panel discussion during the session on mining and allied industries at the BGBS on Thursday.

The establishment of gas infrastructure and its utilisation by the industries as well as domestic and transportation sectors will generate substantial revenue for the Bengal government. GAIL (India) Limited, a Maharatna Company under the aegis Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India, is operating 13,840 km of natural gas pipeline network nationwide.

Currently, it is implementing its prestigious Jagdishpur Haldia Bokaro Dhamra pipeline (JHBDPL) and Barauni Guwahati Pipeline (BGPL) in Eastern India.

In Bengal, GAIL (India) Ltd. is executing 846 km of pipeline in 15 districts across the state at an investment of around Rs 4,000 crore. Having completed the stretch of pipeline from Dobhi to Durgapur, gas supply to M/s Matix Fertilizers was commenced by GAIL in August 2021.

The 315 km long Durgapur to Haldia pipeline, including the spur line to Kolkata is under construction and is planned to be completed by September 2023 in phases.