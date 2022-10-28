Better treatment: State to conduct 6-day prog for med practitioners

kolkata: State health department has taken up an elaborate certificate programme in community health under which medical officers and nursing personnel from various urban primary health centre (UPHC) and primary health centre (PHC) in all the districts will be given training in various disciplines, including communicable diseases, non-communicable diseases, emergency care, oral care, ENT services, elderly and palliative care as a part of sensitisation for better handling of patients.



A 6-day training programme has been chalked out by the department which will be carried out in all the 28 districts including Kolkata. State government has already cleared a budgetary allocation of around Rs 1.74 crore for carrying out the training programme. The department will allocate funds to the districts for different packages under the certification programme in community health (CPCH). Training guidelines will also be issued to all the districts. Senior accounts officer, National Health Mission will be the drawing and disbursing officer in this respect.

According to the government circular, Kolkata will receive maximum budgetary allocation of around Rs 14,84,800 for conducting the training whereas the North 24-Parganas district will get Rs 12,64,800 followed by Hooghly Rs 10,52,200, Murshidabad Rs 10,37,200 and West Midnapore Rs 10,00,600.

East Burdwan will receive a fund of Rs 8,34,800 for organizing the training while Nadia will receive around Rs 9,22,600. Around Rs 7,77,800 will be given to Malda and Rs 7,07,000 to Howrah district. State government has allotted a cost of Rs 5,000 for the training purpose of each medical officer. The number of medical officers (MO) varies from PHC and UPHC making an overall difference in the number of MOs in each district. As a result the allocation of funds also varies from one district to another. A lot of other factors are also there.

The number of total participants who will be given training at each centre has been fixed. In Kolkata there will be around 284 participants who will take part in the training. In the case of North 24-Parganas the number stands at 232. Kolkata and North 24-parganas will see the highest number of participation. Participants will be divided in a number of batches in all the districts for the smooth running of the programme.