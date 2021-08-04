Better policing: Aerial Surveillance System launched in Siliguri

darjeeling: The Siliguri Metropolitan Police on the occasion of their Raising Day introduced an Aerial Surveillance System for more effective policing.



Talking to media persons on the sidelines of the commemorations, Gaurav Sharma, Commissioner of Police, Siliguri, stated, "We have introduced a sophisticated drone as part of the aerial surveillance system. It will help in effective law and order maintenance, traffic management, continuous surveillance and monitoring in Siliguri. It will ensure more effective policing."

As of now, a single drone will be used. The numbers will increase as per requirement. "The drone has a recording facility also, hence we can record important clips which can be used for investigation and record keeping," added the Commissioner.

The drone will also help keep vigil during the COVID-19 times. It was used on Tuesday night in Siliguri to keep a tab on the night curfew.

"It is a highly effective tool for traffic management," stated Sharma. The drone will be pressed into service in high traffic congestion areas including Mahatma Gandhi More, Hashmi Chowk, Noukaghat and Darjeeling More, stated police sources.