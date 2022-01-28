Better governance: Mayor to hold orientation session for councillors

KOLKATA: In a bid to educate the councilors of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) in developing the best of public relations in his/her respective ward and equip them in offering the best of civic services, Mayor Firhad Hakim will hold a workshop-cum-orientation programme at Town Hall on Saturday. KMC chairperson Mala Roy, Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh and some other Member Mayor-in-Councils will also address the councilors at the programme.



Invitations have already been sent to all the 144 councilors who have won the civic elections held last month to attend the workshop, which is expected to start from 2 pm . Trinamool Congress had won 134 seats, while BJP had won 3, Congress 2, Left Front 2 and Independent 3 seats.According to sources, the newly-elected councilors will be imparted lessons on dealing with COVID situation, dengue, malaria, ensuring cleanliness in their respective wards and most importantly give a patient hearing to the grievances of the residents in their respective wards.

"They should maintain liaison with the MMICs and try to offer the best civic amenities to the people," a senior KMC official said.

The old councilors will also benefit from the session as they will learn from their mistakes.

KMC chairperson Mala Roy will educate the newly elected councilors on how to place proposals at the monthly meeting of the KMC and will urge

them to be informed about his/ her respective ward so that they can take part in question answers at the monthly meeting.

The orientation programme just precedes the first monthly meeting of the newly constituted KMC Board which will be held at Town Hall on Friday.