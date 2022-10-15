Betel leaves from Sabang to be exported to Australia

KOLKATA: In a major gain to the cultivators, betel leaves from Sabang in West Midnapore will be exported to Australia. It is for the first time after 2014, when betel leaves will be exported to foreign country again.



The first consignment of betel leaves will be exported to Sydney. They were put in packets at a function in Sabang on Thursday. Manas Bhunia, state minister for Water Resources Development and Waterways and MSME and Textiles; Gitarani Bhuniya, former MLA from Sabang; Tarun Mishra, Karmadakshya, Agriculture and Irigation, Sabang Panchayat Samity , senior officials of West Midnapore district administration and state Agriculture Department, Horticulture department were present at the function.

Manas Bhunia said in 2014 exporters refused to take betel leaves after bacteria had been found on them.

Following the initiative taken up by Bhunia, betel leaves cultivator Biswanath Khatuia started growing betel leaves following the principles of advanced organic method. Later, the betel leaves were tested.

It was found that they were bacteria-free. Bhunia said no chemical manure was used for growing the leaves.

The state Agriculture department and Horticulture department had helped the betel leaf growers with expertise and taught them the nuances of the organic method of growing the leaves.

Following Khatua's example, many betel leaf growers in Sabang have taken up the cultivation following the similar methodology.

Tarun Mishra said: "Madur of Sabang is globally famous and now betel leaves have got global recognition. West Midnapore produce high quality betel leaves."

"Once we earn the faith of the exporters and the respective countries, where betel leaves will be exported, the financial condition of their growers will improve," Mishra explained further.