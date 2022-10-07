Best Pujas of South Dinajpur felicitated

balurghat: The District Information and Cultural department in association with the district administration provided Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman 2022, an award designed since 2014 to felicitate the best Pujas of South Dinajpur.



District Information and Cultural officer Rajesh Kumar Mondal said the administration conferred 12 prizes in different categories covering all eight blocks of the district.

"This year 12 Pujas while three for each category received the awards for Best Puja (Sera Puja), Best Pandal (Sera Mandap), Best Idol (Sera Pratima) and Best Society Awareness (Sera Samaj Sachetonota). A district level team comprising selected representatives was given the responsibility for selection. It was a unanimous choice of selection by the majority of the team members," Mondal said.

This year Shibtali Club (Balurghat), Basudebpur Biplabi Sangha (Hili) and Gangarampur FootBall Club (Gangarampur) were the recipients of best puja award and received Rs 50,000 each for the selection. Three puja committees Balurghat Sanket Club (Balurghat), Youth Club (Gangrampur) and Balurghat Tridhara Club (Balurghat) were bagged for best pandal award and received Rs 30,000 each for selection. The award for best idol went to three

pujas including Kachikala Academy (Balurghat), Chittaranjan Sporting and Cultural Club (Gangarampur) and Balurghat Avijatri Club and Library (Balurghat) and was the recipients of Rs 20,000 each.

Finally the best society awareness award went to three puja committees Balurghat Uttamasha (Balurghat), Jwalanta Agni Sangha O Pally Pathagar and Trimohini Amar Friends Staff (Hili) and received Rs 10,000 each for the selection. Addressing a function on the occasion at Baluchaya auditorium recently, District Magistrate Bijin Krishna said the Durga puja festival helps in community development among people and Biswa Bangla Sarad Samman, the initiative taken by the state government has imposed a good impact on people.