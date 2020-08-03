Bengal's unemployment rate report logs 6.8%, nat'l figure at 7.43%

Kolkata: The unemployment rate report of Bengal in July was 6.8 per cent when the national figure clocked 7.43 per cent.



With the robust economic strategy of the Mamata

Banerjee government to

tackle COVID-19 situation and aftermath of Super

Cyclone Amphan, Bengal's unemployment rate is lesser than that of the national percentage.

As per data revealed by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the unemployment rate in the state is 0.63 percent less than that of the country.

The unemployment rate in many other states is much higher than that of Bengal.

The CMIE's report shows that the unemployment rate in Rajasthan in July was 15.2 per cent and Tripura recorded 16.4 percent. Similarly, in Punjab, it was 10.4 percent while Haryana logged 24.5 per cent and Jharkhand accounted for 8.8 percent.

The data shows that there was 20.3 per cent unemployment rate in Delhi with 9 percent in Chhattisgarh, 12.2 percent in Bihar and

8.3 percent in Andhra Pradesh.

In June, the unemployment rate in Bengal was 6.5 while in May the same was recorded at 17.41 per cent.

After the report stating that the unemployment rate in Bengal was 6.5 per cent in June, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had tweeted: "We have implemented a robust economic strategy to tackle COVID-19 and the devastation caused by Amphan. Proof lies in West Bengal's unemployment rate for the month of June 2020 which stands at 6.5 percent, far better than that of India at 11 per cent, Uttar Pradesh at 9.6 percent and Haryana at 33.6 percent, as per CMIE."