Bengal's tableau for R-Day rejected by Centre

Kolkata: Bengal's Republic Day tableau has again been rejected by the Centre. The theme of the tableau this time was a combination of 75 years of India's Independence and the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.



A senior official of Nabanna said verbal communication has already been received but no reason has been communicated regarding the rejection.

"Our country is celebrating 75 years of Independence. So we designed our tableau keeping this in mind with Netaji at the forefront with his 125th birth anniversary being celebrated this year. Like all states, we had submitted our proposal to the Ministry of Defence. The committee under the ministry that deals with this usually gives their suggestions that are incorporated by the states and models are revised accordingly. We had reached the model stage but there was no further communication. We are in the dark about the reason for such a rejection as no explanation or communication has been received from the ministry," a Nabanna official said on condition of anonymity.

In fact, this is the fourth time when Bengal's tableau has been rejected. In 2020, the state had given three proposals for the January 26 parade with themes on Kanyashree, Save Green, Stay Clean, and 'Jol Dhoro Jol Bhoro' (Water Conservation and Rejuvenation), but all the proposals were rejected.

In 2018, the state had sent its tableau proposal on Unity in Harmony but it was rejected as well.

Earlier, Bengal's Kanyashree tableau was also dismissed on the ground that the Central government had a similar project named 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'.

TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray tweeted: "By rejecting Netaji tableau for Republic Day parade, Central Govt undermined the heroic battle of INA led by Netaji. By announcing Netaji Birthday to be observed as Republic Day henceforth, the scholars of Entire Political Science have rewritten political history of India. Shame!"

"Such step-motherly attitude on the part of the Centre is not uncommon. It is an insult to the people of Bengal and their love for art and culture. We strongly protest such action and we will urge the Centre not to reject the tableau," Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee said.

The Bengal government is also likely to cancel the rally from Red Road to Shyambazar to mark Netaji's birthday on January 23 as well as curtail the Republic Day programme on Red Road owing to the surge in Covid cases.