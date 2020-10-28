Bengal's SGST collection surges by 6% in Sept

Kolkata: With gradual revival in the economy after witnessing a nosedive due to the nationwide lockdown, Bengal has witnessed a 6 per cent surge in State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) and Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) by around 6 per cent in September compared to that of last year's corresponding month.



This is the first time in the past six months, since the Covid situation prevailed, when the state witnessed a collection more than that of the same in last year's corresponding months.

According to the experts, it is the outcome of the robust economic policy of the Mamata Banerjee government during the pandemic when lockdown was implemented with a humane approach by giving significance to both lives and livelihood. Though the gross GST collection in the national level in September also increased by 4 per cent compared to that of in last year's corresponding month, the increase in SGST and IGST in Bengal is quite pertinent as besides tackling Covid situation it's eight districts were badly affected due to super cyclone Amphan. The super cyclone caused damage to a loss to a tune of Rs 1 lakh crore.

Sources in the state government have stated that in September 2019 the SGST and IGST collection in the state was around Rs 2040 crore while the same increased to Rs 2100 crore in September 2020.

A senior official said that even in August the collection was close to that of the previous year's corresponding month. So September is the first month in this fiscal when the collection of a month has crossed that of the same in the previous year's corresponding month.

The same is expected to further go up with the festive season to continue for the next two months. In September, too, Bengal witnessed an increase in SGST collection as the market had gradually started picking up its own pace with Durga Puja in October.

The growth in SGST comes when the state is yet to get more than Rs 5,000 crore as the GST compensation. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly urged the Centre to clear the same. But, the centre has come forward with the proposal of borrowing to meet the revenue shortfall.