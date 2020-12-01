Bengal's recovery rate touches 93.23%, about 2,730 patients discharged in a day

Kolkata: Bengal has been successfully maintaining the rise in the Covid recovery rate which sends a signal of assurance to the health officials. The recovery rate in the state has jumped to 93.23 percent on Monday. The fresh infection on Monday dipped on Monday.



The recovery rate remained at 93.18 on Sunday. As many as 2,730 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals after they have recovered from the disease while 2,671 patients have fallen victims to Covid in the past 24 hours. The new infection has gone down in the past 24 hours. On Sunday fresh cases were 3,367. A total 4,50,762 patients have been cured and discharged from various health establishments. The number of total infected patients in the state stands at 4,83,484 on Monday. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested remains at 8.23 per cent.

Bengal has performed 38,178 Covid sample tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests so far in the state to 58,72,933. Bengal has seen 48 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 8,424. Kolkata has witnessed 736 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 12 people died in the city in the past 24 hours.

The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 1,06,733. North 24-parganas saw 674 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 1,00,819. North 24-Parganas has seen 15 deaths in the past 24 hours. The infection rate in both the districts has considerably gone down on Monday.

Howrah has so far seen a total 31,205 Covid cases so far out of which 145 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Hooghly has witnessed 96 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 25,076. South 24-Parganas has registered 165 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 31,882. Darjeeling registered 49 new cases on Monday and the total tally has gone up to 15,337. Nadia has witnessed 153 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 18,377.

The number of home quarantined people stands at 89,218 while 9,63,524 people have been released from the home quarantines. State health department has so far addressed 14,52,009 general queries till November 29 while the total queries addressed in the last 24 hours stands at 2,607. Total 4,93,222 people have received the benefits of the telemedicine consultation services extended by the state government till November 29.

The health department has been able to provide tele-psychological counselling to 1,89,435 people out of which around 2,764 people have received tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours.

The health department has so far installed 13,538 earmarked Covid beds and 1,809 CCU/HDU beds. As many as 1,090 ventilators have been kept for the treatment of Covid patients across the state. The percentage occupancy in Covid beds remained at 27.91 per cent. Bengal has so far set up 200 'Safe Homes'. There are currently 11,507 beds in 'Safe Homes'. The Bengal government has set up parallel infrastructure to meet the crisis that has been created after the pandemic broke out.

The private hospitals were urged to open 'Satellite Centers' where the mild patients are being treated.

As many as 95 testing centers have been set up in the state while one is waiting for clearance. As many as 102 dedicated Covid hospitals have been made operational in the state so far out of 45 are government owned hospitals while 57 are private which have been requisitioned for Covid treatment.