Bengal's recovery rate touches 87.89%, highest so far

Kolkata: As many as 2,31,699 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 2,63,634 till Friday. The recovery rate of Covid patients has gone up to 87.89 per cent which is the highest so far.



Around 3,310 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. Around 2,944 patients have been released from various hospitals on Friday after they recovered. Bengal has carried out 33,14,598 Covid tests out of which 43,282 samples have been tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 7.95 on Friday. Positivity rate is gradually going down which signifies that the infection rate in Bengal is on decline.

Bengal has witnessed 53 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 5,070. Kolkata has witnessed 720 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 16 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 57,801 on Friday.

North 24-parganas saw 655 new cases on Wednesday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas so far reached 52,800. North 24-Parganas has seen 11 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 18,655 Covid cases so far out of which 163 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Around 6 people died of Covid in Howrah in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 226 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 17,854 till Friday. Hooghly has witnessed 152 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 13,099. Nadia has witnessed 140 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 7,593.

Darjeeling registered 91 new Covid cases on Friday and the total number of infected patients reached 8,059. Alipurduar has registered 74 new cases while Coochbehar saw 95, Malda 85, Murshidabad 95 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.