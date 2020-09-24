Bengal's recovery rate touches 87.37%, highest till date

Kolkata: Bengal has carried out 29,24,507 Covid tests so far out of which 45,229 samples have been tested in the past 24 hours. As many as 2,05,028 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 2,34,673 till date. The recovery rate of Covid patients has gone up to 87.37 per cent on Wednesday which is the highest so far.



Around 3,189 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. As many 2,998 patients have been released from various hospitals on Wednesday. Percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested has gone down to 8.02. Positivity rate in many states still continues to rise while in the case of Bengal the curve is gradually going down.

Bengal has seen 61 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 4,544. Kolkata has witnessed 660 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 12 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 51,849.

North 24-parganas saw 632 new cases on Wednesday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas so far reached 46,866. North 24-Parganas has seen 11 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 17,014 Covid cases so far out of which 183 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 202 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 15,776 till Wednesday. Hooghly has witnessed 191 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 11,760.

Darjeeling registered 89 new Covid cases on Wednesday and the total number of infected patients reached 7,310. Alipurduar has registered 71 new cases while Coochbehar saw 87, Malda 56, Murshidabad 105, Nadia 109 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.