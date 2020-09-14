Bengal's recovery rate touches 86.40%, highest till date

Kolkata: More than 1,75,139 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total tally of infected patients of 2,02,708. Bengal has carried out 47,318 Covid tests in the past 24 hours which is the highest so far. The total number of sample tests carried out by the state has reached 24,70,058 till Sunday.



The recovery rate of Covid patients reached 86.40 per cent on Sunday which is the highest so far. Around 3,054 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested however went down at 8.21 per cent.

Around 3,215 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. Bengal has seen 58 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 3,945. Kolkata has witnessed 541 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

As many as 12 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 46,588. North 24-parganas saw 527 new cases on Sunday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas so far reached 41,594.

North 24-Parganas has seen 13 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Howrah has so far seen a total 15,217 Covid cases so far out of which 172 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 184 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 13,712 till Sunday.

Hooghly has witnessed 209 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 9,977.

Darjeeling registered 117 new Covid cases on Sunday and the total number of infected patients reached 6,230. Alipurduar has registered 83 new cases while Coochbehar saw 91 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total Covid cases in Coochbehar reached 4,279 and Alipurduar 3,283.

The state government has so far set up 76 testing labs. There are 92 dedicated Covid hospitals in the state out of which 37 are run by the government while 55 private hospitals have been requisitioned by the state government.

The total number of earmarked Covid beds is

around 12,675 in the state and the percentage of occupancy in Covid beds reached 32.36 percent.

The number of 'Safe Homes' across the state so far has reached 200. Around 1,725 patients are currently undergoing treatment at various 'Safe Homes'. There are 11,507 beds in Safe Homes. The total number of ICU beds in Covid hospitals is 1,243 till Sunday. There are 582 government quarantine centers in the state.

The total number of people in government quarantine centers stands at 2,499 till Sunday. The number of home quarantined people has reached 6,00,895.