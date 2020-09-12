Bengal's recovery rate touches 86.10%, highest till date

Kolkata: The recovery rate of Covid patients reached 86.10 per cent on Friday which is the highest so far.



Around 3,016 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested however went down at 8.26 percent on Friday.

More than 1,69,043 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of 1,96,332. Bengal has carried out 45,326 Covid tests in the past 24 hours.

The total number of sample tests carried out by the state has reached 23,75,609.

Around 3,157 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours.

Bengal has seen 57 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 3,828.

Kolkata has registered 543 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 16 people died in the city in the past 24 hours.

The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 45,500. North 24-Parganas saw 532 new cases on Thursday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas so far reached 40,511. North 24-Parganas

has seen 8 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Howrah has so far seen a total 14,872 Covid cases so far out of which 146 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 188 Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 13,306 till Friday. Hooghly has witnessed 139 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 9,586. Darjeeling registered 103 new Covid cases on Friday and the total number of infected patients reached 6,017.

Alipurduar has registered 78 new cases while Coochbehar saw 74 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total Covid cases in Coochbehar reached 4,099 and Alipurduar 3,154.

There are 200 'Safe Homes' across the state so far. Around 1,738 patients are currently undergoing treatment at various 'Safe Homes'. The number of government quarantine centres in the state has gone up to 582.