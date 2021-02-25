Bengal's recovery rate stands at 97.63%, 221 cured in a day

KOLKATA: Single-day infection on Wednesday has gone up to 202 whereas on Tuesday the number of fresh infected cases remained at 189. The total tally of infected patients in the state has so far reached 5,74,301.



The recovery rate has gone up to 97.63 percent which is the highest so far on Wednesday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested dropped to 6.77.

As many as 5,60,668 patients have so far been released from various hospitals out of which 221 were discharged in the past 24 hours. Bengal has so far carried out 84,83,021 Covid samples till Wednesday out of which 20,212 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Three people died of Covid in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 10,253. Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, North Dinajpur each have reported one death in the past 24 hours. Around 3,097 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,504 people so far. Kolkata has seen 75 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,29,130 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,22,949 out of which 43 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 11 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 37,169. Hooghly has witnessed 8 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,620. Howrah has so far registered a total 35,784 Covid cases so far out of which 20 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling has reported 18,423 cases so far out of which 2 reported in the past 24 hours. East Burdwan and West Burdwan have registered 1 and 4 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

Around 60 dedicated Covid hospitals are still functional in the state with 6,736 earmarked beds. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds stood at 3.15 on Wednesday. There are around 1,619 ICU/HDU beds in Covid hospitals. Around 623 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals. There are 200 Safe Homes still operational across the state.

The Health department has addressed 15,65,946 general queries till date out of which around 751 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. Around 5,80,133 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till February 23 out of which 248 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 2,89,015 people have received tele-psychological counselling in the state so far out of which 297 have availed the facilities in the past 24 hours.