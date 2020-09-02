Bengal's recovery rate at 83.04%, highest so far

Kolkata: The recovery rate in Bengal touched 83.04 per cent on Tuesday which is the highest so far. Around 3,346 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours and the total number of patients discharged from the hospital so far stands at 1,37,616 till Tuesday.



The Bengal government has conducted 43,738 Covid tests in the past 24 hours. Around 19,31,373 sample tests have so far been conducted in the state so far.

The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested however stands at 8.58 per cent.

The total number of Covid cases has reached 1,65,721 on Tuesday out of which around 2,943 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. Bengal has witnessed 55 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours.

The total death toll so far in the state has reached 3,228. A city based gynecologist Dr Sajay Sen who was attached to a private hospital died of Covid at another private hospital on Tuesday. He had been under the ventilation support for the few days after his health condition deteriorated. Kolkata has witnessed 551 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 11 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 40,708. North 24-parganas saw 663 new cases on Tuesday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas has reached 34,531 cases. North 24-Parganas has seen 12 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 13,557 Covid cases so far out of which 115 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

South 24-Parganas has registered 167 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 11,513 till Tuesday.

Meanwhile,Khalilur Rahman, Trinamool Congress MP from Murshidabad's Jangipur has tested positive for Covid. He has been in home isolation.