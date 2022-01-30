Bengal's positivity rate dips below 6%; Covid bed occupancy drops to 3.98%

Kolkata: The daily Covid infected cases in Bengal dropped to 3,512 on Saturday from what stood at 3,805 on Friday. State had seen 3,608 new cases on Thursday and 4,969 on Wednesday.



The total number of infected cases reached 19,90,179 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 19,31,711 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery.

The Covid positivity rate on Saturday further dropped to 5.65 per cent from what stood at 6.15 per cent on Friday. The figure stood at 7.12 per cent on Thursday. The number of fatalities on Saturday jumped to 35 from what stood at 34 on Friday.

The occupancy of Covid beds dropped to 3.98 per cent on Saturday from 4.53 per cent on Friday. The figure stood at 4.60 percent on Thursday. The fatality rate in Bengal stood at 1.03 per cent on Saturday. State registered the discharge rate at 97.06 per cent on Saturday.

Around 62,125 samples were tested across the state on Saturday. State has so far carried out 2,31,26,157 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 33:67 on Saturday.

Kolkata on Saturday registered 459 fresh Covid cases which is the highest among any district. The daily cases in the city stood over 480 on Friday. Kolkata has so far seen a total 4,43,669 Covid infected cases. As many as 4,30,040 patients from Kolkata have already been released from the hospitals. Kolkata registered 3 Covid deaths on Saturday and the total number of fatalities in the city so far reached 5,511.

North 24-Parganas on Saturday saw 433 new cases taking the total number of infected cases so far in the district to 3,99,383. Out of this, around 3,88,126 have already been released. North 24-Parganas has seen 10 Covid deaths on Saturday while South 24 Parganas saw 5 deaths on Saturday.