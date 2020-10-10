Bengal's percentage of Covid positive cases stands at 7.97%

Kolkata: As many as 2,52,806 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 2,87,603 on Friday. The recovery rate of Covid patients in Bengal stands at 87.90 per cent.



Bengal has so far carried out 36,08,134 Covid tests so far out of which 42,532 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 7.97 per cent. Around 3,573 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. Around 3,069 patients have been released from various hospitals on Friday after they recovered.

The rising number of cases particularly in two districts ~ Kolkata and North 24-Parganas is still a concern for the health officials. Bengal has witnessed 62 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 5,501. Kolkata has witnessed 772 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 13 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 62,903.

North 24-Parganas saw 751 new cases on Friday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas so far reached 57,832. North 24-Parganas has seen 13 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 20,123 Covid cases so far out of which 242 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 219 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 19,302 till Friday. Hooghly has witnessed 173 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 14,283. Nadia has witnessed 140 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 8,476.