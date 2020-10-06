Bengal's percentage of Covid positive cases stands at 7.96%

Kolkata: Bengal has carried out 34,38,128 Covid tests so far out of which 40,140 samples have been tested in the past 24 hours.



The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 7.96.

As many as 2,40,707 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 2,73,679 till Monday.

The recovery rate of Covid patients has gone up to 87.95 per cent which is the highest so far. Around 3,348 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours.

Around 3,009 patients have been released from various hospitals on Monday after they recovered. Bengal has witnessed 61

Covid deaths in the past 24 hours.

The total death toll so far in the state has reached 5,255. Kolkata has witnessed 669 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 16 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 59,866 on Monday.

North 24-parganas saw 742 new cases on Monday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas so far reached 54,924. North 24-Parganas has seen 9 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 19,266 Covid cases so far out of which 188 have been affected in the past 24 hours. The number of containment zones in Howrah has gone down to 59 from earlier 60. South 24-Parganas has registered 192 Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 18,445 till Monday. Hooghly has witnessed 138 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 13,570.

Nadia has witnessed 126 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 7,976.

Darjeeling registered 81 new Covid cases on

Monday and the total number of infected patients reached 8,360.

Alipurduar has registered 69 new cases while Coochbehar saw 97, Malda 113, Murshidabad 100 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.