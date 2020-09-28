Bengal's percentage of Corona positive cases stands at 7.98%

Kolkata: The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested has gone down to 7.98 on Sunday. Positivity rate is gradually going down which signifies that the infection rate in Bengal is on decline, which in many states still continue to rise.



As many as 2,16,921 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 2,47,425 till Sunday. The recovery rate of Covid patients has gone up to 87.67 per cent on Sunday which is the highest so far.

Bengal has so far carried out 30,98,657 Covid tests out of which 43,618 samples have been tested in the past 24 hours. Around 3,185 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. Around 2,946 patients have been released from various hospitals on Sunday after they recovered. Bengal has seen 60 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 4,781. Kolkata has witnessed 615 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 17 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 54,431.

North 24-parganas saw 670 new cases on Sunday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas so far reached 49,546. North 24-Parganas has seen 5 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 17,750 Covid cases so far out of which 189 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 211 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 16,656 till Sunday. As many as 10 people died of Covid in South 24-Parganas. Hooghly has witnessed 164 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 12,379.

Darjeeling registered 82 new Covid cases on Sunday and the total number of infected patients reached 7,627. Alipurduar has registered 54 new cases while Coochbehar saw 89, Malda 56, Murshidabad 65, Nadia 113 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.