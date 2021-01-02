Bengal's GST collection in Dec sees growth of 10% compared to same period in 2019

Kolkata: Bengal witnessed a huge growth of 10 per cent in its gross Goods and Service Tax (GST) revenue collection in December 2020, compared to that of the corresponding month in 2019.



The GST collection from Bengal stood at Rs 4,114 crore in December 2020 that was Rs 3,748 crore in the same month in 2019.

Bengal has witnessed growth in December 2020 (compared to that of its corresponding month in 2019) higher than that of Madhya Pradesh (7 per cent), Delhi (7 per cent), Assam (1 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (8 per cent), Kerala (8 per cent) and Telangana (4 per cent).

Bengal has witnessed considerable growth with a series of development steps taken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that rejuvenated the state's economy after it received a major jolt due to Covid coupled with Super Cyclone Amphan. This comes when the country's gross GST revenue collection in December stands at around Rs 1,15,174 crore. Bengal's growth is also more than that of the national average of 8 percent growth in the gross GST collection in December 2020 compared to that of in the corresponding month in 2019.

Bengal had witnessed an increase in the gross GST revenue collection in all the past three months. It also witnessed a comparative growth of 8 percent and 15 percent in November and October.

According to experts, the situation of the state's economy will further improve in the next few months if the situation remains the same as the state government has sanctioned crores of rupees for infrastructure development.