Bengal's Covid recovery rate touches 95.24%

Kolkata: Bengal on Tuesday registered 1,653 new Covid cases out of 40,156 sample tests. The recovery rate in the state has gone up to 95.24 percent which is the highest so far.



The percentage of Covid positive cases out of total sample tests in the past 24 hours stands at 7.97. The total number of infected patients has so far reached 5,39,996 out of which around 5,14,309 patients have already been released from the hospitals.

As many as 2,270 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. Bengal has carried out a total 67,75,898 sample tests so far. Around 38 Covid infected patients died in the state in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 9,439 so far. Fresh cases in Kolkata stood at 388 on Tuesday. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 1,503. The number of total infected in North 24-Parganas reached 1,13,788 out of which 358 were found positive in the past 24 hours. North 24-Parganas has seen 6 deaths in the past 24 hours whereas in Kolkata the number stood at 10. South 24-Parganas has registered 83 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 35,422.

Hooghly has witnessed 65 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 27,859. Howrah has so far seen a total 33,962 Covid cases so far out of which 72 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling has registered 55 new cases and the total tally has gone up to 17,368. Nadia has witnessed 97 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 21,039.

As many as 102 dedicated Covid hospitals have been made operational in the state so far and the state health department has so far installed 13,588 earmarked Covid beds in the state and 2,523 CCU/HDU beds. The percentage occupancy in Covid beds remained at 15.86 per cent on Tuesday.

As many as 1,279 ventilators have been dedicated for the treatment of Covid patients across the state. The health department has already addressed 15,00,203 general queries through its dedicated Covid helpline number. As many as 5,42,343 people have been given telemedicine consultations in the state till December 21. As many as 2,37,035 people have received tele-psychological counselling till date.