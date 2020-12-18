Bengal's Covid recovery rate touches 94.56%

Kolkata: Around 2,245 fresh Covid cases were detected across Bengal in the past 24 hours out of the total sample tests of 42,473. Bengal has witnessed low infection rate for yet another day giving a signal of assurance to the health department.



Even a week ago, the state had over 3,000 fresh cases on a daily basis. The figure has gone down considerably in the past couple of days. The total number of infected patients so far in the state has gone up to 5,30,456 out of which 5,01,624 patients have already been released from various hospitals. Around 2,747 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate has gone up to 94.56 per cent on Thursday.

The Bengal government has so far carried out 65,81,465 Covid sample tests so far across the state. The percentage of positive cases out of samples tested stands at 8.06 on Thursday. Around 44 Covid infected patients died in the state in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 9,235 so far. A dental surgeon of Jalpaiguri, Dr Ananta Roy who was the former president of Indian Dental Association of North Bengal died due to Covid.

Kolkata has witnessed 524 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 1,18,219. The number of total infected in North 24-Parganas reached 1,11,703 out of which 505 were found positive in the past 24 hours. North 24-Parganas has seen 12 deaths in the past 24 hours and Kolkata 10. South 24-Parganas has registered 154 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 34,886.

Howrah has so far seen a total 33,547 Covid cases so far out of which 128 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Hooghly has witnessed 142 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 27,369. West Burdwan has seen 66 fresh cases on Thursday taking the total tally to 14,611 in the district so far. Darjeeling has registered 84 new cases and the total tally has gone up to 17,039. Nadia has witnessed 143 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 20,587.

There are 102 dedicated Covid hospitals in the state so far and 200 'Safe Homes'. The number of earmarked Covid beds in the state stands at 13,588 and 2,523 CCU/HDU beds have been installed. The health department has already addressed 14,91,236 general queries through its dedicated Covid helpline number.