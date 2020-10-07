Bengal's Covid recovery rate touches 87.98%, highest so far

Kolkata: The recovery rate of Covid patients in Bengal on Tuesday has gone up to 87.98 per cent which is the highest so far. Bengal has carried out 34,80,510 Covid tests so far out of which 42,382 samples have been tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 7.96.



Meanwhile, Debabrata Majumdar, Member, Board of Administrator who is in charge of solid waste management in Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) tested positive for Covid on Tuesday and he has been admitted to the MR Bangur Hospital. He has undergone a rapid antigen test in the morning and his report came positive. He was taken to the hospital. RT-PCR test has also been performed on him on Tuesday. He has been suffering from mild fever, cough and cold. According to hospital sources his health condition is stable.

As many as 2,43,743 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 2,77,049 till Tuesday. Around 3,370 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. Around 3,036 patients have been released from various hospitals on Tuesday after they recovered. Bengal has witnessed 63 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours.

The total death toll so far in the state has reached 5,318. Kolkata has witnessed 742 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 16 people died in the city in the past 24 hours.

The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 60,608 on Tuesday.

North 24-parganas saw 712 new cases on Tuesday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas so far reached 55,636. North 24-Parganas has seen 15 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 19,426 Covid cases so far out of which 160 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 195 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 18,640 till Tuesday.

Hooghly has witnessed 219 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 13,789.

Nadia has witnessed 117 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 8,093.