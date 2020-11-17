Bengal's Covid recovery rate stands at 91.81%

Kolkata: As many as 3,98,952 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 4,34,563. About 4,376 patients have been released from various hospitals and health units across the state in the past 24 hours after being cured.



The number of new cases have also gone down in the past 24 hours as around 3,012 cases have been reported on Monday, while Sunday's figure stood at 3,053. The recovery rate in the state has reached 91.81 per cent on Monday, higher than Sunday's figure of 91.43.

The state has so far carried out 52,56,924 Covid tests so far out of which 38,127 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 8.27 per cent on Monday.

Bengal has registered 53 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 7,714. Kolkata has witnessed 728 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 14 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 94,752.

North 24-Parganas saw 718 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 89,483. North 24-Parganas has seen 14 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 28,582 Covid cases so far out of which 119 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 185 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 28,504. Hooghly has witnessed 190 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 21,954. Darjeeling registered 136 new cases on Monday and the total tally has gone up to 13,697.

Nadia has witnessed 197 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 15,267.

The number of home quarantined people stands at 94,136 while 8,89,924 people have been released from the home quarantines. There are a total

200 safe homes across the state so far.

The Bengal government has so far set up 95 testing labs across the state. There are a total 101 dedicated Covid hospitals. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 13,508 and 1,809 CCU/HDU beds. As many as 1,090 ventilators have been kept for the treatment of Covid patients across the state.