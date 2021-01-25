Bengal's Covid positivity rate drops to 7.24%

Kolkata: Bengal on Monday has registered a record dip in the Covid infected cases in a single day ever since the curve started rising. Incidentally, Bengal has carried its seventh day of vaccination drive on Monday.



According to a senior health department official, around 38,159 persons were vaccinated against the target of 47,500 (80%). Total 12 AEFI cases reported on Monday — mostly minor issues like pain in injection site, dizziness, vertigo, nausea etc. Three of them required observation for some time and were treated by doctors and discharged later. The AEFI rate is even less than 0.3 per thousand, which is lowest so far. The Vaccination rate is also the highest so far which indicates that the program is well taken by the health care workers and initial hesitation was resolved. Cumulatively, 122,664 persons have been vaccinated in 7 days.

Meanwhile, around 252 fresh Covid cases were reported in the past 24 hours which is the lowest so far. The number of total infected cases has gone up to 5,68,355 so far out of which 5,52,082 patients have recovered and been released from the hospitals. Around 417 patients were released in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate in Bengal has reached 97.14 percent on Monday. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested dropped at 7.24 on Monday. Bengal on Monday registered around 87,239 tests per million populations.