Bengal's Covid milestone: Record 14,040 tests conducted in 24 hrs

Kolkata: The Bengal government has carried out a record number of sample tests in the past 24 hours as the figure has reached 14,040.



The total number of sample tests done so far across the state has reached 7,43,469. Bengal on Wednesday has seen the recovery of 1,615 Covid patients in a single day. Around 29,650 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals till Wednesday. The discharge rate of the state has gone up to 60.11 per cent on Wednesday.

The number of new Covid cases have gone up to 2,291. The total number of infected persons across the state has reached 49,321 so far.

The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 6.63 per cent.

Around 39 persons have died in the past 24 hours and the total death toll across the state has reached 1,221 in the state so far. Kolkata has seen 692 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 15,332. Around 15 persons from the city have died in the past 24 hours. Around 142 people including doctors, nurses, health workers and patients from NRS Medical College and Hospital have tested positive in the past three days. Around 32 people have been infected on Wednesday. Around 6 people at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital have tested positive on Wednesday.

North 24-parganas saw 624 new cases on Wednesday highest so far. The district has so far registered a total 10,230 cases. Around 11 persons from North 24-Parganas died in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas witnessed 191 new Covid cases and the total number of affected patients has reached 3,802 in South 24-Parganas on Wednesday. Howrah has registered 225 fresh cases while Hooghly saw 139 new cases.

Around 2 persons have died in Howrah in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Howrah has gone up to 5,764 and Hooghly 2,439.