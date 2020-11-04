Bengal's COVID death toll crosses 7,000-mark with 56 new fatalities

Kolkata: The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal crossed the 7,000-mark to reach 7,013 on Tuesday after 56 more people succumbed to the disease, the health department said in a bulletin.



The total number of recoveries reached 3,42,133 after 4,058 people tested negative for the infection. The discharge rate now is 88.73 per cent.

The bulletin said that 3,981 fresh positive cases reported from across the state pushed the tally to 3,85,589.

The number of active cases currently is 35,443, it said.

Of the fresh fatalities, 14 were reported from North 24 Parganas and 12 from Kolkata, the bulletin said. The remaining deaths were registered in various other districts of the state.

Out of the 56 new deaths, 45 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The 3,981 new positive cases included 877 from Kolkata and 862 from North 24 Parganas.

Since Monday, 44,176 samples were tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal, taking the total number of such tests to 46,88,295.

Meanwhile, the principal of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, Prof (Dr) Manjushree Ray, tested positive for the disease, following which she was admitted there, health department sources said.



