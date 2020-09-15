Bengal's COVID death toll crosses 4,000-mark; 3,211 fresh cases reported

Kolkata: The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 4,003 on Monday with 58 patients succumbing to the disease, the state health department said in a bulletin.



The tally mounted to 2,05,919 after 3,211 more people tested positive for the infection.

The bulletin also said that 3,084 patients have recovered from COVID-19 since Sunday, and the discharge rate is now 86.55 per cent.

The number of active cases stood at 23,693.

Of the fresh fatalities, Kolkata accounted for 16 deaths, while 10 were reported from North 24 Parganas district, six from Howrah, five deaths each from Hooghly and South 24 Parganas districts, the bulletin said.

Other casualties were registered in several other districts.

Out of the 58 new deaths, 48 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The fresh 3,211 infections included 559 from North Parganas district, 553 from the metropolis and 261 from Howrah, the bulletin said.

In the last 24 hours, 47,537 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state, while 25,17,595 such tests were conducted till date.