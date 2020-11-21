Bengal's COVID-19 death toll jumps to 7,923 with 50 more fatalities

Kolkata: The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal mounted to 7,923 on Friday after 50 people succumbed to the virus, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state's coronavirus tally mounted to 4,49,131 with 3,626 fresh cases reported from different districts of the state, it said.

Since Thursday, 3,850 recoveries have been reported in West Bengal, which improved the discharge rate to 92.54 per cent.

So far, 4,15,609 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

The maximum number of 16 fatalities were reported from North 24 Parganas, while the city accounted for 10 deaths, it said.

Out of the 50 deaths, 43 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The fresh cases include 880 infections from the metropolis, North 24 Parganas (774), South 24 Parganas (303), Howrah (226) and Hooghly (178), the bulletin said.

West Bengal now has 25,599 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 44,159 samples have been tested, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 54,34,103, it added.



